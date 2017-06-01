Theater Students Celebrate Year On Stage

BY MARIO CONDE

The Calexico High School Theatre Company held its end of the year banquet where they celebrated a year of success and learning.

The CHS Theatre Company hosted its annual end of the year banquet at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center on Saturday, May 27. All the students came in dressed in formal attire looking forward to a great evening that included recognitions, good food, and celebration.

The purpose of the CHS Theater Company is to provide students with basic knowledge of theater acting, directing, set design, writing, and theater production. Students will work on acting techniques, challenge their imaginations and courage levels, and improve their communications skills advancing their level of confidence in future projects. Students will also gain experience in theater acting, directing, writing and producing, by putting on two small productions during the year.

This banquet was an opportunity for students share with their family the success they had during the year.

Carlos Alvarado Chavarin, English teacher and CHS Theater Company advisor, said that they did two student-written plays at SDSU’s Rodney Auditorium that was very well received by the audience.

“As advisors we hold studio classes where they learn about character development, writing workshops so they can write their own plays and can produce them,” Alvardo Chavarin said.

One of the plays the CHS Theatre Company showed was “Surreal Ordeals” last December that had two shows per day and, most recently, the play “New Beginnings”, both events were held at the SDSU Rodney Auditorium.

This year there will be 23 seniors that will be graduating this year that are part of the Theatre Company. Alvarado said that for next year they want to do more preproduction and student written plays and participate in statewide theatre competitions to grow in their experience and what they can do in Calexico.

Aldo Ley, an actor of CHS Theatre Company and Senior, said that the purpose of the banquet is to celebrate and give everyone an experience to remember and a good time for parents and students to share alike. Ley plans to attend Imperial Valley College but will continue his acting career by enrolling at the Baja California Cultural Art Center in Mexicali.

“I think this is my favorite year since we all grew together and we were all connected as one,” Ley said. “I plan to major in theatre and I want to go wherever there is acting involved. I’m not really interested in becoming famous, I just want a chance to act, that’s what Calexico High School Theatre Company gave me, a chance to act which is something I really wanted.”

