District Reaches New Energy Peak, Encourages Conservation

Imperial Irrigation District set a new record for peak electricity demand on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.

The one-hour peak reached 1,076 megawatts between 4-5 p.m. , eclipsing the previous record of 1,060 megawatts, which occurred in June 2016. Customer demand associated with 120-degree temperatures contributed to the new peak.

“IID has adequate power supplies to meet its demand, but asks customers to conserve energy to ease strain on the electric grid and maintain reliability of the system,” said Marion Champion, officer of media communications. Like much of the state and the West, the Imperial and Coachella valleys are in the midst of an intense summer heat wave with temperatures 10–15 degrees above normal.

During the summer, IID advises customers to conserve energy by setting thermostats at 78 or higher, turning off lights and fans when leaving a room and giving major appliances a break during the peak energy hours of 4-8 p.m.

Additional tips for home energy conservation:

· Block the sun from overheating your home. Inside, use shades, blinds and drapes. Outside, use awnings, trees and shrubs.

· Plug electronics into a power strip; turn the strip off when not in use.

· Use the power management settings on computers and monitors.

· Replace your five most-used light fixtures and/or bulbs with ENERGY STAR® products.

· Change or clean your air conditioner’s filter at least once a month to keep your system running at peak performance.

Customers are invited to download the IID Customer Connect mobile application or visit www.iid.com/powertosave for additional tips and information on energy efficiency programs.

