Calexico Pool Makes A Splash

BY JESUS HERNANDEZ

The Calexico Unified School District (CUSD) is providing a pool program for all people of the Imperial Valley.

The program is for the summer from June 24 to July 23 at the Margarita De Necochea Bulldog Aquatic Center. The program has many different activities for all types of people from kids to senior citizens. For mothers that would enjoy to bond with their children this summer, the CUSD included a “Mommy & Me” program. The program costs $50 for a two week session and begins for June 26. The session will last 8:15 A.M. to 9 A.M from Monday to Friday.

The “Open For All!” session of the program will last from 2:45 P.M. to 3:50 P.M. For the people who want to take part during this session it will cost $1 for kids age of one to 14 and for children age 15 and over it will cost $2. This session will be from Monday to Friday. CUSD will also be providing swimming lessons for ages three and up. The swimming lessons will have different times for different age groups and will cost $50 for a two week session from Monday to Friday. The starting date for lessons will be from June 26 and will restart every two weeks.The first session will be from 9:15 A.M. to 10 A.M. for ages three to five. The next session will be for ages 15 and up from 4:00 P.M. to 4:45 P.M. The next session will be from 5 P.M. to 5:45 P.M. for children ages nine to 14. The final session for swimming lessons will be from 6 P.M. to 6:45 P.M.

There will be “Lap Swimming” Monday through Friday from 8 P.M. to 9 P.M. For kids one to 14 the cost will be $1 and for people 15 and over it will cost $2.

Luckily for the Imperial Valley, the pool will also be available on Saturday. The cost for children one to 14 will be $1 and for people 15 and over will be $2. The senior citizen session will be from 6:30 A.M. to 7:30 A.M. The pool will be open to all from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. It will be closed from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M. It will be reopened at 3 P.M. and it will be open for all until 5:45. The next session will be “Bring your noodle and beach ball” from 6 P.M. to 7 P.M. for ages three to 13. And the final session will be “Open For All!” from 7:15 P.M. to 9 P.M. The pool will be closed on Sundays to the public but available for private parties only on this day.

