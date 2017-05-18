Top Athletes Emerge At Imperial Valley League Track & Field Finals In Brawley

BY CHRIS FURGUSON

On the afternoon and evening of Thursday, May 11, 2017, Warne Field in Brawley played host to the Imperial Valley League’s Track and Field Championship finals meets.

Although the event took place in Brawley, the meet was organized and scheduled by coaches from all of the Valley schools. While most finals meets are scheduled over two days, this year’s was compressed into one with some teams leaving Brawley after 10 pm.

More than two hundred athletes from the seven IVL schools, including Palo Verde and Calipatria, came to the meet to compete in Olympic-style events, from long jump and shot put to sprint and distance races.

Unlike most meets during the year, last week’s event was about individual achievements and advancement to the CIF-San Diego Section tournaments taking place this week. The top athletes in each discipline received a pass to the upper level meet.

Notable highlights included an IVL record race by Sabrina Benevides of Southwest High School in the 1600 meters race.

Records are not available for any team championships during the regular IVL season.

Track and Field events are run on a specialized surface during the spring, compared to cross country races in the fall that are run on roads and fields.

Top athletes in each discipline include:

100 Meters

Justin Cordova – 11.07a Southwest (EC)

200 Meters

Justin Cordova – 22.19a Southwest (EC)

400 Meters

David Camacho – 51.36a Imperial

800 Meters

Angel Palacio – 2:00.61a Brawley

1600 Meters

Nathan Garcia – 4:33.65a Southwest (EC)

3200 Meters

Nathan Garcia – 10:11.84a Southwest (EC)

110m Hurdles – 39″ Tyler Saikhon – 14.85a (-.3) Southwest (EC)

300m Hurdles – 36″ Tyler Saikhon – 39.04a Southwest (EC)

4x100m Relay Relay Team – 43.24a Imperial

4x400m Relay Relay Team – 3:25.51a Imperial

Shot Put – 12lb Greg Zarate – 41-08.00 Brawley

Discus – 1.6kg Alfredo Soria – 128-00 Calexico

High Jump Steven Marquez – 6-03.00 Central Union

Long Jump Justin Cordova – 20-10.75 Southwest (EC)

Triple Jump Jesus Vasquez – 44-02.75 Imperial

Women

100 Meters Alyssa Maldonado – 13.39a Brawley

200 Meters Karen Ortiz – 27.04a (-.3) Central Union

400 Meters Karen Ortiz – 1:00.50a Central Union

800 Meters Ariadna Castro – 2:32.06a Southwest (EC)

1600 Meters Sabrina Benavides – 5:28.79a Southwest (EC)

3200 Meters Sabrina Benavides – 11:46.73a Southwest (EC)

100m Hurdles – 33″ Jessica Dick – 17.44a (-.3) Imperial

300m Hurdles – 30″ Arely Pacheco – 48.44a Central Union

4×100 Relay Emily Godsey, Alyssa Maldonado, Destiny Gonder, Annet Ruelas – 52.20a

Brawley

4×400 Relay Luisa Montoya, Ariadna Castro, Skye Silva, Alyssa Miranda – 4:15.46a

Southwest (EC)

Shot Put – 4kg Tania Greve – 32-01.00 Imperial

Discus – 1kg Emily Carrillo – 86-11 Imperial

High Jump Christina Marquez – 4-11.00 Central Union

Long Jump Christina Marquez – 15-07.00 Central Union

Triple Jump Allyson Rolfe – 32-04.00 Holtville

