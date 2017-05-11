Final IVL Swim Meet Sends Several To San Diego

BY CHRIS FURGUSON

During a long and hot afternoon on Thursday, May 4, 2017, the Imperial Valley League champion Brawley Wildcats hosted all nine league teams during the Individual swimming finals at the Brawley Lions Center Pool. More than 200 swimmers from the nine Imperial Valley League schools came to Brawley for the Thursday afternoon meet, including Palo Verde, Holtville, Calexico, Central, Calipatria, Imperial and Vincent Memorial.

Both the Brawley Mens and Brawley Women’s team had already secured their respective League championships prior to Thursday’s meet, where they both would have had competition from Southwest. Had the scores counted beyond bragging rights, the Brawley Men’s team would have won by a single point while the Women’s team would have been defeated by a full race, both by the Eagles.

“The scores from the IVL Championship don’t count for anything in the league,” explained Brawley coach D’Ann Luckey. “That meet is all about the individuals.”

Brawley’s afternoon also included a record breaking performance by the Women’s 400m Freestyle Relay team, consisting of Larissa Avina, Logan Nemlowill, Paige Smelser, and Jessica Acosta. The teams time of 3:59.53 broke a 2002 mark set by Brawley and an IVL record set in 2009.

Another standout performances for Brawley came from senior Ross Wilson, who managed to win the 50m and 100m freestyle sprints as well as the 200m team freestyle and team medley relays. Wilson also leaves Brawley having earned 7 individual school records, mostly in freestyle swimming.

As the meet was all about individual times, swimmers competed for times to qualify for the CIF-San Diego Section Finals that took place at Granite Hills High School yesterday after press time. Top swimmers could also make the Division meet if they were among the top 32 times within the entire section.

Individual automatic qualifiers for the San Diego Section meet include:

Jacob Ritter (Calipatria) – Men’s 200m Individual Medley, Men’s 100m Breaststroke

Ross Wilson (Brawley) – 50m Freestyle, 100m Freestyle.

Brandon Goddard, Brian Murray, Alec Walker, Ross Wilson (Brawley) – Men’s 200m

Freestyle Relay

Larissa Avina, Paige Smelser, Logan Nemlowill, Jessica Acosta (Brawley) – Women’s 400m Freestyle Relay.

Unofficial team results for the Mens side were:

Brawley Union 344

Southwest 343

Central Union 168

Imperial 145

Calipatria 97

Palo Verde Valley 73

Calexico 48

Vincent Memorial Catholic 32

Holtville 7

For the women’s teams, the unofficial results were:

Southwest 337

Brawley Union 318

Central Union 199

Calipatria 154

Imperial 98

Holtville 59

Vincent Memorial Catholic 55

Palo Verde Valley 29

Calexico 8

