2017 Señorita Mariachi Andrea Soto

BY MARIO CONDE

The Kickoff of the 26th Annual Mariachi Festival Sin Fronteras began this Monday with the introduction of the 2017 Señorita Mariachi.

Andrea Soto was introduced as this year’s Señorita Mariachi Festival as the week long activities of Calexico’s signature event started.

Soto walked into the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center Monday evening and was given the crown for this year. The Señorita Mariachi title was created in order to get more young people interested in the event.

Soto, 18, is a Calexico High School senior is planning to stay in the valley to attend the SDSU Imperial Valley University Partnership to study liberal studies. This year there were ten applicants to be Señorita Mariachi and Soto was selected.

“It’s an honor and a great privilege to be chosen and I’m very grateful they chose me,” Soto stated. “My passion for Calexico is what motivated me to pursue and try to get closer and get more involved in the community.”

Soto is looking forward in representing Calexico in various events throughout the year since the Mariachi Festival brings people together.

The 2017 Mariachi Festival began on Monday and hosted various activities through the week. The Concert Gala will take place this Saturday, May 20, at the San Juan Diego Parish Hall and will have the participation of Mariachi Garibaldi of Jaime Cuellar, Ballet Folklorico of Los Angeles, Grupo Neiwama, Ballet Folklorico Municipal of Naucalpan, and special appearance by The Voice Mexico winner Oscar Cruz and Oscar Cruz Jr.

Tickets can be purchased at the Calexico Chamber of Commerce at $25 per person or $250 for reserved table of eight.

