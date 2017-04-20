Alyce Gereaux Park Nearing Completion

BY CHRIS FURGUSON

During the Brawley City Council meeting on April 18, 2017, the council approved a change order on the final bit of construction at Alyce Gereaux Park that, in the end, will not cost the city any money. The item was introduced to the council by Brawley Parks and Recreation Director Pat Dorsey at the meeting.

“It feels good to issue a change order that doesn’t cost the city money,” said council member Norma Jauregui.

The change order was requested by city staff after Silverstrand Construction, the San Diego based company hired to do the work on the park, said that they could not install some ADA playground equipment due to insufficient space on site.

After receiving the news from Silverstrand city staff addressed the approved plans with architects at Kimley-Horn, the agency hired to design the new park. Staff at Kimley-Horn admitted to the error, an incorrect scaling of the park, worked with the city to find a solution, and agreed to refund the city for the change to the tune of $20,633.75 once the change order was approved.

Dorsey also announced that the new completion date for the park was now May 12, 2017, a full year after the scheduled start of construction. Tuesday’s change order was the second since construction began. A change order in November 2016 to provide additional concrete, increase water flow, and other necessities was approved by the council and added nearly two months to the project’s end date.

“I’m glad they’re almost done,” said Sylvia G, a mother of three young children who lives across the street from the new park. “The kids will love having a brand new park to play in.

Alyce Gereaux Park received a $2.7 million grant from the State of California several years ago, one that was designed to help disadvantaged areas of the state. The park will feature a splash pad with security cameras and lighting, a youth soccer field, and a nature path with locally produced artwork.

In other Brawley News…

The City of Brawley approved their plan to become compliant with SB-415, the Voter Participation Act.

Brawley plans to hold an election this November for the seats currently held by Mayor Sam Couchman and Mayor Pro Tempore Helen Noriega, then extend all terms an additional year before a new election on November 2020.

The reasoning behind the plan that the city needs to have an extension of Measure K on a ballot with council member elections.

The plan must gain the approval of the County Board of Supervisors.

