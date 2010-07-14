Advertise with the Imperial Valley Weekly-Chronicle Online

Advertising online is an inexpensive way to reach customers that you might be missing through regular advertising.

The Calexico Chronicle and Imperial Valley Weekly has been reaching up to 33,000 people a month and some of them could be your customers.

Why Advertise Online? People are using the Internet more then ever before. Recent surveys show that consumers spend more hours a week online then watching their favorite TV shows. Millions and millions of people nationwide get their daily dose of news and entertainment from the Internet. They gather information about products and services before making buying decisions. The Internet has become a way of life for most people. As more of your potential customers go online.

We also have linked into social media such as Facebook and Twitter and are able to get information out quickly to over 12,000 Facebook Friends locally and the numbers are growing every day.

If you are interested in reaching out to more customers and get a good bang for your buck call the Tribune-Weekly-Chronicle at (760)356-2995 and ask for Brenda.

Advertising online for as little as $20.00

Call (760) 356-2995 for details