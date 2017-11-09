Fruteria de Zuko Pop-Up Concert Brought Imperial Valley Community Together for Night of Music

BY NATALY VASQUEZ

Imperial native Eddie Zuko performed live for the first time in the Imperial Valley on November 4th at Inferno’s patio in Brawley. Other performers were Neptune and Jonny Keyz who are also from the Imperial Valley.

The night was a mixture of hip hop, rap, R&B and, pop music that attracted many younger fans from throughout the area

Zuko performed the songs from his EP that was released on Spotify in May, including “La Flor” which has the chorus to Selena Quintanilla’s song “Como La Flor.”

Zuko also sang his first single “Made” with the enthusiastic crowd singing along.

Zuko also performed other songs from his EP and a preview of his next single. “I am a proud mom and “Made” is my favorite song,” Aida Culebro, Zuko’s mother said while standing backstage watching his son perform.

Zuko released “Made” in July and it talks about his roots and experience growing up in the Imperial Valley. The song is a total representation of the Valley and that is why many local young people relate to it.

The music video for the song “Made” has reached 78,297 views on YouTube and Zuko has 1400 subscribers on his channel. The music video was instantly shared and caught many people’s attention since the video takes place at the Donut Shop in Imperial– where Zuko is from originally.

“Me siento contenta y orgullosa. Mi cancion favorita es la de la sopita,” Eddie Zuko’s grandma, Emilia Aguirre said in Spanish, which translated means. “I feel happy and proud. My favorite song is the one about the soup.”

Zuko’s girlfriend, Demi Curiel was also there supporting him and said, “I feel very happy for him. My favorite song is “La Vida.” Hopefully he blows up because he deserves it, he is really good.”.

