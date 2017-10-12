Wildcats Get First Home, IVL Win of Season Against Yellowjackets

BY JUSTIN GARIBAY

The Brawley High Wildcats took on the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets this past weekend in their first IVL matchup. Brawley got their first win at home, topping Palo Verde, 53-6.

This was Brawley’s Homecoming game, and the Homecoming King and Queen were announced at Halftime.

The Wildcats received the kickoff and had no problem on their first drive as they struck first in a hurry on George Mickle touchdown. The extra point was missed, but the Wildcats were on top early, 6-0.

Palo Verde’s offense started the game with a quick three and out. As soon as Brawley took over, they once again marched down the field thanks to nice running by Juniors Casey Kline and Michael Moreno. This time Michael Moreno ran the ball in for six from 29 yards out, making it 13-0 halfway through the first quarter.

Brawley’s defense made another nice stop, this time a fumble which was recovered by Ross Gutierrez. Although the Wildcats started with excellent field possession, the offense could not score any points turning it over on downs after a pass breakup in the end zone.

Palo Verde’s next drive ended fast and ugly as they started their drive inside their 20. Brawley Senior Ethan Torrez gave the defense momentum with a sack. A few plays later Senior Branden Gutierrez was able to get to the quarterback to force a strip-sack and scooped up the loose football and ran it for a defensive touchdown.

With just about two minutes left in the first quarter, the Wildcats found themselves up 20-0.

The Yellow Jackets could not find any answers as they fumbled the snap on their next possession, which was recovered by Michael Moreno, giving the Yellow Jackets three first quarter turnovers.

After recovering the fumble on defense himself, Michael Moreno was able to take advantage of Palo Verde’s miscue and score for the second time of the night. This gave the Wildcats a 260 score.

Brawley’s defense was strong all night as they smothered the Palo Verde defense forcing another three and out.

The Wildcats took control and cruised down the field as Casey Kline found George Mickle for six from seven yards out. Giving Mickle his second touchdown of the game, 33-0 with 6 minutes remaining in the half.

The Yellow Jackets’ drive started deep in their own territory and for the second time of the night Brawley’s defense recorded a touchdown, thanks to Casey Kline who came up with a pick-six, another missed extra point made it 39-0.

Right before the half, the Wildcats once again scored a touchdown, thanks to Isaac Garcia’s two-yard run. The halftime score was 46-0.

The second half started and both teams took up long possessions in the third quarter but did not find any points.

Due to CIF rules, the “running clock” rule was implemented at the start of the fourth quarter. The Wildcats were able to milk the clock down to six minutes before Isaac Garcia got his second touchdown of the game off of a 10-yard run. The score became 53-0.

With the “running clock” rule, Palo Verde took control and finally put up points on the last play of the game. The final score 53-6.

Brawley was expected to come out on top in this one, and they absolutely looked great on defense once again and multiple touchdowns from a few players paid dividends.

The Wildcats are now 1-0 in IVL and will face off against the Southwest Eagles this upcoming week.

