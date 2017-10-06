Wildcats Fall At Home

BY JUSTIN GARIBAY

The Brawley High Wildcats had their second home game of the season against the Morse High School Tigers of San Diego. The Wildcats fell at home against the Morse Tigers 24-14, in a game that was closer than the score showed.

During halftime, the Wildcats held a special ceremony to applaud their youth football teams.

The Wildcats started the game with a quick three and out.

Morse’s second play on offense resulted in a fumble recovered by Brawley. But as soon as the Wildcats took possession. Morse also forced a Brawley fumble on what was a huge run by Senior Fernando Razo.

Morse would then take over possession and march down the field, but once again Brawley’s defense stepped up and forced a turnover on downs inside their own five-yard line.

After the huge stop, the Wildcats cruised down the field thanks to a near 40 yard run by Junior Casey Kline. The very next play resulted in a 46 yard touchdown by Junior Michael Moreno, putting Brawley on top 7-0 with 3 minutes left in the 1st quarter.

Morse would then answer with a touchdown of their own on their next drive early in the second quarter. Following a successful two point conversion, Morse gained the lead 8-7.

For the Wildcats, their next drive ended ugly fast with a fumble recovered by Morse. The exact next play also resulted in a turnover on an interception by Senior Isaac Garcia who returned the ball into enemy territory to the 43 yard-line.

After series of turnovers for both squads, Brawley was able to take advantage of Morse’s mishap and drive down the field and take a 14-8 lead, which was capped off by Casey Kline on a 29 yard rushing touchdown.

As soon as Morse received the ball, they once again fumbled the ball, this time inside their own 20 yard-line. Although the Wildcats started off with excellent field position, their drive ended on a missed field goal with just under four minutes left in the half.

After a couple sloppy possessions, Morse had no problem getting down the field in a hurry to score just before the half. Once again they went for a two point conversion and succeeded giving the Wildcats a halftime score of 16-14 in favor of the Morse Tigers.

The Tigers received the second half kick-off, but on their first play they once again fumbled in their own territory. The Wildcats could not find point, turning the ball over on downs.

Morse looked sharp on their next drive, but for the fourth time in the game, their possession ended with a fumble. Brawley took over and their drive stayed alive thanks to multiple penalties by Morse. Kline threw an interception in the end-zone with hopes of recapturing the lead.

With under six minutes remaining in regulation, the Morse Tigers were able to put a drive together and score a third touchdown with a successful two point conversion. Giving them the lead 24-14.

After trading possessions, the Wildcats could not get anything going. Morse would then run out the clock and leave Brawley with a 24-14 win.

Brawley’s defense forced four turnovers – a big plus, but did not capitalize on most of Morse’s miscues.

Brawley will take on Palo Verde this upcoming week, and it will be their first league game.

