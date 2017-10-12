Local Sailors Take Bodybuilding To The Next Level

BY LEANN PADILLA

Two United States sailors stationed at NAF El Centro are in training to compete in the 2017 Phoenix Europa Get Fit & Sports Expo. The competition will be held at the Phoenix, Arizona convention center on October 14-15, 2017.

These two Aviation Structural Mechanics have been on a strict diet and training regimen for the past six months. Both have served over 10 years as an active duty sailor and have made fitness a large part of their lifestyle.

Ryan Norton, competing for his first Amateur Men’s Physique stated that even though he’s accomplished this much, he doesn’t truly believe he will achieve his fitness goals because he’s always striving to improve, whether it’s physically or mentally.

Dywane Quamina will compete in the 212 lbs. class bodybuilding for his eighth time. He has placed first in the nation, and first place in USA Championships and is not going to stop until he becomes Mr. Olympia.

Norton truly believes that his purpose in life is to inspire, motivate and change the hearts, minds and souls of as many people as possible. He stated that being in the military can make it tough to maintain any personal goals such as maintaining a family, and keeping a healthy lifestyle.

He stated though, “that you can do whatever you put your mind to.” Although the military tries its best to support them, the job they carry is hard and serving their country comes first.

Quamina stated that even with the job he carries, it’s possible to reach his goals. He said, “No man is born average; some men just develop average habits. When you settle, you don’t reach your full potential. You are always wanting to strive for more.” His motivation has been his kids. He stated, “I want my kids to know that they can do anything that they put their minds to and that they don’t have to settle for anything less than what they want, deserve, and desire. I want to be their role model,” Ryan stated that his training has been extreme and brutal but that he always pushes his body beyond its limits to reach his goals, and that’s why he says he lives by the quote, “I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat.” Through that quote alone, he’s overcome many obstacles put in his path in life.

Both men are excited and anxious these last coming days, and ready to step on stage and show the hard work and dedication they have put in. You can follow these two men on their social media sites:

Dywane Quamina on Facebook Dywane Quamina IFBB pro, and Instagram Kingq_ifbbpro

Ryan Norton on Facebook Ryan Norton(Joker-Wildboy) and on Instagram Wild_boy25.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

instagram

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

