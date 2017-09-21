T-Mobile Store Opens In Brawley

BY JUSTIN GARIBAY

T-Mobile opened their doors in Brawley this past Thursday. The store opened at 10 a.m. and the staff was ready to greet any individual who came through their doors.

The new store is located at 413 West Main Street in Brawley, which used to be Radio Shack. TMobile is next to the Imperial Do It Center.

The staff was kind enough to set out donuts and waters for their guests who attended the grand opening.

Customers who came in and out of the store view the store’s deals were quickly greeted by the T-Mobile staff. One customer, Eduardo Ramirez, was interested in switching carriers. He said, “I’ve been wanting to switch to TMobile because they have lower prices and they also have great service.”

Chris Nunez congratulated T-Mobile on their grand opening on behalf of Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia.

T-Mobile’s store manager Ralph Robles, who is from Brawley, is very optimistic about the store’s success. When asked about why TMobile decided to open a store in Brawley, he expressed that most of T-Mobile’s clients were from Brawley and making a relocation to Brawley was a no-brainer.

Robles said, “In 2017, TMobile became the fastest 4G LTE Network,” beating out other companies like Verizon and AT&T. Robles also included, “TMobile is the only company that is growing, so we are consistently adding new customers without losing any as opposed to our competitors.”

According to Robles, TMobile is the first company to eliminate contract accounts as well, which is good news for TMobile customers. For the iPhone users, pre-orders for the iPhone 8, 8s, and X have already begun.

Check out Brawley’s TMobile store. It has a friendly staff waiting to greet you at the door, and offers endless deals waiting to be picked up.

