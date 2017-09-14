Second Annual Imperial Valley Pride Week Set For October

BY MARIO CONDE

Celebrating diversity and promoting tolerance among one another, the 2nd annual Imperial Valley Pride week is set to take place on Saturday, October 14, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the 600 Block of Main Street in El Centro.

The event is organized by the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center whose main purpose is to provide literacy and educational

programs for the health and wellbeing of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender community and their family and friends by connecting them to essential resources and support services.

The Center currently offers services at no cost to the community: individual and family counseling, anger management, support groups, HIV/AIDS education and testing, youth events and

activities, along with referrals services to a variety of agencies.

With the support of the city of El Centro, County Board of Supervisors, local businesses and the community, the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center celebrated its first Imperial Valley Pride last year.

For Rosa Diaz, CEO of the LGBT Center, Pride Week is a time for celebration for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender community where they can have visibility in the community and celebrate diversity. Last year, 500 people attended Imperial Valley Pride with agencies providing resources and vendors. Diaz said that this year they will have a bigger event and will move the event to the 600 block of Main Street right behind the Imperial County Transit Bus Station.

This year’s theme will be “Life Gets Better Together” and will have Children’s Garden, raffles and auction, live entertainment, local bands, drag show, food vendors and resource tables.

“I do believe that when people support one another people have the tendency of giving back to the community,” Diaz said.

During Pride week, the LGBT Center will provide on October 7th haircuts or a full makeup application by a professional at their offices for $10 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Wednesday, October 11, there will be an art show at their offices as the local artist will be displaying their art work. Then on Friday, October 13, there will be a drag show at Rocky’s next to Denny’s in El Centro from 8 p.m. to midnight.

“I would like to the churches and people who are conservative that have yet mingled with the LGBT community of the Imperial Valley and spend time with us and be entertained,” Diaz said.

Diaz said that Imperial Valley Pride is still looking for vendors, artist, or having a booth they can contact the LGBT Resource center at (760) 592-4066 or e-mail them at info@ivlgbtcenter.org.

