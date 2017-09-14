Freshmen Shine At Southwest Volleyball Tournament

BY JESUS HERNANDEZ

Friday, September 8 was the first day of Southwest High School annual freshman volleyball tournament. The event ran from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The teams competing in the tournament were the Imperial Tigers, Central Union Spartans, Calipatria Hornets, Brawley Wildcats, Calexico Bulldogs, Desert Mirage Rams, Southwest Eagles and Holtville Vikings.

The teams were put into two pools of four teams. In the first pool were the Desert Mirage Rams, Brawley Wildcats, Holtville Vikings, and Calexico Bulldogs, and in the second pool were the Southwest Eagles, Imperial Tigers, Central Spartans, and Calipatria Hornets.

The teams were put into a pool to determine the seed number prior to placing them in a bracket. This was be determined by the record during pool play.

Pool No. 1

The Desert Mirage Rams defeated the Brawley Wildcats in two sets. The first set ended 26-24 and the second set ended 25-23.

The Desert Mirage Rams defeated the Holtville Vikings. The Rams won the first set 25-10 and the final set 15-10. The Holtville Vikings won the second.

The Brawley Wildcats defeated the Calexico Bulldogs in two sets. The first set ended 25-22 and the second 25-19.

The Holtville Vikings defeated the Brawley Wildcats in two sets. The first set ended 27-26 and the second set ended with a score of 25-19.

The Holtville Vikings defeated the Calexico Bulldogs in two sets. Both sets ended with a score of 2522.

The Calexico Bulldogs defeated the Desert Mirage Rams. Calexico won the first set 25-17 and the final one 15-9. The Desert Mirage Rams won the second set 25-18.

Pool No. 2

The Imperial Tigers defeated the Calipatria Hornets in two sets. The first set ended 25-22 and the second set ended 25-9.

The Southwest Eagles defeated the Central Spartans in two sets. The first set ended 25-21 and the second set ended 25-8.

The Southwest Eagles defeated the Calipatria Hornets in two sets. The first set ended 25-18 and the second ended 25-17.

The Imperial Tigers defeated the Central Spartans in two sets. The first set ended 26-24 and the second set ended 25-16.

The Southwest Eagles defeated the Imperial Tigers in two sets. Thefirst set ended 25-23 and the second 25-18.

The Central Spartans defeated the Calipatria Hornets in two sets.The first set ended 25-14 and the second 25-16.

The Southwest Eagles finished the first day with a record of 3-0.

The Imperial Tigers, Desert Mirage Rams, and Holtville Vikings finished with a record of 2-1. The Brawley Wildcats, Calexico Bulldogs, and Central Spartans finished with a record 1-2. The Calipatria Hornets finished with a record of 0-3.

The games played the next day determined the placing in the tournament.

The brackets were divided into two divisions, the purple division and gold division.

The teams in the gold bracket were the Desert Mirage Rams, Imperial Tigers, Southwest Eagles, and Holtville Vikings.

The teams in the purple division were the Brawley Wildcats, Central Spartans, Calipatria Hornets, and Calexico Bulldogs.

1st Round

The Imperial Tigers defeated the Desert Mirage Rams in two sets. The first set ended with a score of 25-5, and the second set ended with a score of 25-15.

The Brawley Wildcats defeated the Calipatria Hornets in two sets. The first set ended with a score of 2511. The second set ended with a score of 25-16.

The Holtville Vikings defeated the Southwest Eagles in three sets. The first set ended with a score of 2518 and the final set ended with a score of 15-8. The Southwest Eagles won the second set 25-19.

The Central Spartans defeated the Calexico Bulldogs in three sets. The second set ended with a score 2521 and the final set ended with a score of 15-11. Calexico won the first set 25-21.

Consolation Round

The Southwest Eagles defeated the Desert Mirage Rams in three sets. The second set ended with a score of 25-22 and the final set 15-8. The Desert Mirage Rams won the first set was 25-21.

The Calexico Bulldogs defeated the Calipatria Hornets in two sets. The first set ended with a score of 2522 and the second set ended 25-23.

Championship Rounds

The Brawley Wildcats defeated the Central Spartans in two sets. The first set ended 25-19, and the second set ended with a score of 25-9.

The Imperial Tigers defeated the Holtville Vikings in two out of three sets. The first set ended with a score of 25-18 and the final set ended with a score of 15-6. The Holtville Vikings won the second set 25-11.

In the purple bracket, the Brawley Wildcats finished in first place and the Central Spartans were the runner-up.

In the gold bracket. The first place team was the Imperial Tigers and the runner-up were the Holtville Vikings.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

instagram

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

