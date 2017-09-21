Congressman Juan Vargas Visits Heber Elementary School

(HEBER, CA) – Today, Congressman Juan Vargas (CA-51) visited Heber Elementary School, a California School’s to Watch, to see first-hand the practices that earned Heber School it’s second School’s to Watch Designation. During the site visit, Mr. Vargas met with administrators, teachers, and school staff to discuss current educational needs and provide praise for the accomplishments of the school. In addition, Congressman Vargas recognized teachers Elvira Arreola-Yee and Darlene Herrera with Congressional recognitions as recipients of “Teacher of the Year” for San Diego-Imperial Counties.

“It was a privilege to host Congressman Vargas at Heber Elementary today,” stated Juan Cruz, Superintendent. “We appreciate Mr. Vargas taking the time to encourage and motivate our students by sharing his personal background and discussing the value of education with our students. It was a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase the instructional program and the role our schools play in this community. We were touched by his kind words as he recognized two of our outstanding teachers.”

Heber Elementary School District is committed to providing students with the best teachers, the best programs and the best schools. Heber School district was able to include Congressman Vargas in its Capturing Kids Hearts initiative by signing and pledging to social norms. The norms are part of a new effort to build students social emotional skills and improve peer interactions.

Students listened with awe as Congressman Vargas spoke. “I have ten brothers and sisters who all graduated from High School” said Congresswoman Vargas. “our parents believed that in this country all our dreams can become a reality through hard work and an education.”

“It’s not every day that our students get to meet someone who works in our nation’s capital,” added Superintendent Cruz. “It was a pleasure to host Congresswoman Vargas and we welcome the opportunity to showcase our schools to others both locally and to our representatives in Washington, DC.”

