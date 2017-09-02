Collection Corner Opens in Calexico

BY MARIO CONDE

Superhero fans in the Imperial Valley have a new option of where to buy comic books and memorabilia thanks to the Collection Corner store in Calexico.

In a time where superhero movies are in all time demand and box office success, fans of the genre look for toy collection and read the latest comics from Marvel and Detective Comics to keep up with the latest story lines. Collection Corner in Calexico opened three months ago gives comic book enthusiasts a place for them to enjoy them.

Calexico resident Gustavo Buenrostro, 28, wanted to open a comic book store. He works for the Calexico Post Office during the day. After he leaves his day job, he goes to work his new business in the evenings.

“I had this idea of opening up a store that I wish we had when I was growing up,” Buenrostro said.

Buenrostro worked for Toys “R” Us for 10 years and saw that many people collected pop culture items such as Marvel, Star Wars, DC Comics, and other movie figures.

Most of the items Buenrostro has on display are items he collected over the years and also other products that he ordered online and in distribution centers. Brands Collection Corner sells include Marvel Select, DC Icon Collectibles, Movie Manics from McFarland, Street Fighter figures, and DC Multiverse.

Buenrostro saw the potential of having a comic book store thanks to the social media and the positive response from his followers. As figure collector for many years, he collected movie items when he was younger. He is now capitalizing on the success of superhero movies and its popularity.

“Superhero movies were not seen as serious movies before, but now everyone goes and everyone has seen Avengers, Iron Man, Captain America, and Batman vs. Superman, so it’s a phenomenon right now,” Buenrostro stated.

It took Buenrostro two years to start his business. He is enjoying the public’s response and living a dream of owning a comic book store.

“I’m excited now. I planned this for two years and I finally said ‘go for it’ if it works out good great and if it doesn’t, at least I went for it. You have to go for that dream,”

The Collection Corner is located at 2451 Rockwood Avenue; Suite 116. It is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday’s from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

