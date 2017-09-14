Brawley Police To Begin Using Automated License Plate Readers

BY MARCUS SHAPIRO

Brawley’s first city council meeting in September saw the approval of funding to purchase automated license plate readers for the police department, at a cost of a little over one million dollars.

The large project brought forward by the Brawley Police Department was the Automated Plate Reader Program ( ALPR). Over one million dollars for nine monitors will be paid for through the Stone Garden Federal Grant. A monitor will be able to scan a license plate and tell if it’s stolen or was used in another crime. Officer Brett Houser stated the project should work well for the city, and the council agreed, 5-0.

The council approved the lights for the airport were approved, 5-0. The amendment to repair 16th, 17th, and 18th Streets between K Street and Malan Street also passed, 5-0.

Fire Chief Chuck Peraza gave updates on the three-year fire code.

There was discussion about the Hidalgo Hall’s 30th De La Raza Sponsorship, and all five council members agreed the city should continue sponsorship of the event.

The Elks Lodge of Brawley was approved to obtain an alcohol pass for October 21. Abraham Rubalcava represented the Elks and explained how the drinks will be sold inside of the Elks but consumed outside. The council approved the request 5-0.

During public comments, a COLAB representative stated that COLAB will be sponsoring a forum for the four candidates vying for the seats of the council that will be up this fall.

The second speaker was Ms. Maria Pinedo from Imperial County Health Department. She explained how the University of California, Los Angeles is sponsoring a health survey that will concentrate on the north end of the county. It will be conducted by phone, but there will be some surveyors going to door to door to explain what is occurring. The random sample check will start on Friday September 9th.

Ms. Stella Jimenez, representing Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia’s office, spoke about several bills that the assemblyman has passed up in Sacramento. Most of them were about the changing climate of the desert region including the Salton Sea. Jimenez also stated that the Assemblyman Garcia will be vis

iting the local city council meetings this month.

It was announced that Pat Dorsey will be retiring from the city’s Parks and Recreations Department, and that a replacement will be named in the future.

It was announced that Mayor Couchman and the Mayor pro-tem Noriega distributed dictionaries to the local schools.

The next council meeting will be on Tuesday, September 19th at 6 p.m.

