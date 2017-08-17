Mama’s Kitchen Opens in Downtown Calexico

BY MARIO CONDE

People walking in downtown Calexico have noticed in the last few days that a new restaurant opened on First Street.

Mama’s Kitchen opened on 1st Street in Calexico in the location of the former McDonald’s. The restaurant offers a variety of menu selections: teriyaki, burgers, burritos, salads, bulgogi, and ramen. The restaurant’s beverages include milk tea, thai tea, taro smoothie, mango smoothie, strawberry smoothie, pineapple smoothie, and horchata. All of them have the option of having boba added to the drinks.

Steven Zepeda, a manager of Mama’s Kitchen, said that the idea of opening the restaurant was from owner Steven Hong who moved from Los Angeles to Calexico several years ago and

decided to open a new restaurant.

During the first few days that the restaurant has been open, it has received a positive response from customers. “Since it’s a new concept, we didn’t know what would be the reaction of the people, and it came out good, as they like the food and keep coming back,” Zepeda said.

Zepeda comes from a family of cooks and continues with the family tradition by helping the restaurant making the Mexican food portion. “It’s a friendly environment where we have great customer service and provide a fast and good service,” Zepeda said.

The restaurant is open from Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

