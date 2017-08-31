Gran Plaza Outlets will host El Grito Mexican Independence Day Celebration

BY NATALY VASQUEZ

Gran Plaza Outlets will be hosting El Grito Celebration with the main artist, Séptima Banda and other local bands such as La Cachimba, Los Reyes, and Max Torres. There will be food, beer, and fun activities for the whole family and any age. The Grito will take place on September 8, 2017. It will start at 6:00 pm and end at 1:00 am. It will be set up in the Gran Plaza parking on the West end of the lot because of the number of people expected to attend.

This is the third year Gran Plaza has had this event. The first year there were approximately 2,000 people who attended. The second year there was approximately 3,500 people in attendance. This year they are expecting approximately 4,000 people. “It is getting better and better and this year is not going to be the exception,” said Cesar Casillas, general manager of Gran Plaza Outlets.

Past events at Gran Plaza Outlets have helped bring the community together. More and more people are attending the events. There is much coordinating security with United Stated Border Patrol for safety regulations and also with the Calexico Police Department. There is also private security, so everyone can feel safe.

The first 300 tickets are $15 and there only a few left so get your before they run out. Tickets can be purchased at Gran Plaza Outlets or on the website boletosvip.com. The event is for the whole family, and children younger than 10 are admitted for free. People are welcome to dress in their best El Grito Mexican attire, but they can also come casual or wear comfortable clothing.

“We are trying really hard to connect to the community. We understand that there is a need for entertainment here in the Valley. That is what we are trying to do, bring entertainment for the people of the Imperial Valley, and we want to bring new stuff every year,” said Casillas. Future events include a Halloween theme Art Walk, Thanksgiving celebrations, and Christmas Tree Lighting.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

instagram

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

