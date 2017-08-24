Fiestas Del Sol Announces Lineup

BY MARIO CONDE

One of the most anticipated events of the year is back as the 42nd annual Fiestas Del Sol is set to begin next month.

In a press conference held by the organizing committee of Fiestas Del Sol, it was announced that the annual fair will take place from September 27 to October 15. This year Fiestas del Sol will be celebrating its 42nd year and the organizers are planning on big attractions for the fair. This year the organizing committee is expecting around 500 thousand visitors to Fiestas Del Sol.

Mexicali Mayor Gustavo Sanchez Marquez stated that Fiestas Del Sol will strive to make people excited and happy about their fair by bringing new attractions and also highlight the best of their culture and music.

“Our fair has evolved in many ways these last 42 years. We want to offer the best Fiestas Del Sol people have ever seen,” Mayor Sanchez said.

Mayor Sanchez said that the admission to the fair will cost $40 pesos or approximately $2. Children under twelve years old enter free as well as those celebrating a birthday, the handicapped and the elderly. Unlike in the U.S., entry ticket includes access to fair facilities, mechanical games and artist presentations on the Isle of Stars. Every Monday, entrance to the fair is free. This is an initiative started by the city of Mexicali so that more people can attend.

The musical lineup for this year will include Molotov, Jumbo, CD9, Rio Roma, Ximena Sarinana, Kalimba, Reik, Motel, Bronco, Banda Limon, Plastilina Mosh, Intocable, Los Amigos Invisibles, Crecer German, Los Invasores de Nuevo Leon, and Silverado.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

instagram

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

