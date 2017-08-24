El Centro Hosts Kids Night Out On Friday

BY SUSANA MARTINEZ

Imperial Valley kids ages 3-12 will have the opportunity to engage in an evening of supervised fun this coming Friday during the “Kids Night Out” event hosted by El Centro’s Community Services Department Recreation Division. The event will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and will provide kids with an array of activities to keep them entertained while parents can enjoy a night to themselves.

The “Kids Night Out” event began three years ago with the intention of giving kids a night to have fun and socialize with their friends while their parents get much needed relaxation. The event is held at the Conrad Harrison Youth Center in El Centro and it is there that the kids gather to revel in kid oriented fun. The kids are exposed to a wide variety of activities such as crafting, movie watching, and sports play. Because of the different options made available to them, the kids get rotated through each activity so as to ensure that everyone gets a chance to try something new. A raffle is also held and all of the kids go home with a prize. Dinner is provided for the kids to keep their hunger satisfied and maintain their energy for a full night of fun.

Previous events have always been a hit with Valley families. Roughly 50 to 60 kids get registered, though at one point nearly 100 were signed up. “Kids Night Out” takes place four times a year. During the Halloween event, kids come dressed in their costumes and get to participate in Halloween themed activities. Kids who go to the Christmas event get to meet Santa and return home with presents. Prior to the Super Bowl, the kids show up in gear that represents their favorite teams and engage in their own tailgate party that allows them to socialize.

Because of the event’s’ popularity, children must be registered in order to participate. Registration ensures that all children at the event will be safely accounted for; it also provides workers with emergency contacts for the children as an added precaution. All event workers are city staff that have been fingerprinted and are CPR and First Aid Certified. These measures reassure parents that their children are in safe and reliable hands. Registration is ongoing and the fee is $15 per child; any additional sibling is an extra $5. Be sure get registered soon for a night of supervised fun.

