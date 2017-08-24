Business Buzz: August 24th, 2017

IVEDC An Ally For Imperial

BY GARY REDFERN

Special to the Imperial Valley Weekly and Calexico Chronicle

A business maxim is “the best customer is the one you already have.” Adhering to that approach, the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation wants the local community to know it is as focused on assisting local businesses as it is on attracting new ones.

“This community is eager to learn more about incentives that can make their businesses more competitive,” said Sean Wilcock, IVEDC’s vice president of business development and services.

As an example, he cited the California Competes tax credit workshop held in El Centro on July 19. Co-sponsored by IVEDC and the local Small Business Development Center, it featured an expert from the governor’s office.

“We had 60 companies attend. That’s pretty amazing,” Wilcock added.

IVEDC is an El Centro-based partnership of private enterprise and local government that is the county’s lead economic development entity. It focuses on attracting enterprises in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, international trade, biofuels and advanced manufacturing. As such, it is ideally positioned to help local entrepreneurs benefit from such development.

For the past six years, IVEDC has had a procurement program to help local contractors get work when big projects come to town.

“We identified a disconnect where not enough local businesses were able to participate in the construction and maintenance of these projects,” Wilcock explained. “Outside developers would promise to use locals (as project subcontractors) and then break that promise. Local businesses would then watch companies from out of the area do that work.”

The procurement program works to make sure Imperial Valley businesses are prepared to meet the often-rigorous standards needed to get work in a major development. IVEDC also works as a conduit between the developers and local businesses.

“We connect and facilitate between the large projects and the locals. That way the projects we bring in (as part of IVEDC’s marketing efforts) have a bigger impact. We’ve had over $100 million in (local procurement) contracts come through this office,” Wilcock said, adding the projects in which IVEDC helped locals get work include geothermal plants, solar farms, the Calexico port of Entry expansion and correctional facilities.

IVEDC also is working to create a “one stop shop” approach for all aspects of business development, including site selection, financing, job training, planning and permitting.

“We need to be able to offer more services and eliminate the confusion within the business community. There’s a lot out there businesses don’t know about,” Wilcock added.

The California Competes event with SBDC is an example of how IVEDC seeks to work with other entities to create a more business-friendly environment in Imperial County, he said.

McDonald’s Plans To Hire 100 People In El Centro and Yuma Area On August 3

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, McDonald’s restaurants throughout Arizona and Imperial County will hold a hiring day to interview and hire around 2,000 new employees statewide.

“We are excited to open McDonald’s job opportunities for more than 100 people in the Yuma and El Centro region on August 30th,” said Calexico’s McDonald’s owner/operator Jose Leon. “McDonald’s is America’s best first job, and we are looking for great employees to fill a variety of different positions at our 13 area restaurants.”

Arizona McDonald’s restaurants and franchisees employ nearly 10,000 people statewide, with more than 450 in the Yuma and El Centro region. Through August, McDonald’s will be encouraging people to learn about careers at McDonald’s and apply in-person on Aug. 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointment necessary at any Arizona McDonald’s or the Calexico and El Centro McDonald’s restaurant.

More than just a first job, McDonald’s is an opportunity where employees find a variety of benefits to both part and full-time employment, including:

•Flexibility – Employees have flexibility both in their scheduling and in the jobs they do and skills they learn

•Education – Archways to Opportunity offers education opportunities like earning a high school diploma, upfront tuition assistance for college, academic advising and English as a Second Language program.

•Training – There are many management training opportunities and some curriculum that carries college credit value

•Support – Managers, owners/operators and fellow crew members support one another in their career and education goals, both inside and outside of McDonald’s Meet a local McDonald’s success

Seventeen years ago, Southern Arizona resident Janet Hayter was a single mother living in Texas as she embarked on her first day at a McDonald’s restaurant working the overnight shift. Never having earned her high school diploma, Janet was unsure what her future would be, but knew McDonald’s would be part of it.

“I was a single mother of three for a long time, working hard,” said Hayter. “I moved to Arizona more than 10 years ago, and continued working for McDonald’s. Once I saw the opportunity to earn my high school diploma free through McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity program, I thought ‘better late than never’ and decided to go

for it.”

Being part of the Arizona McDonald’s team means that Janet’s prospects are exciting whether she wants to continue her education or McDonald’s career, or both.

“What’s next? Possibly take college courses with McDonald’s tuition reimbursement or continue working here at McDonald’s,” said Hayter. “I’m not sure I want to leave McDonald’s. I love what I do.”

Today Janet is the restaurant general manager, is married and has the support of her family and her supervisor behind her no matter which path she chooses.

“Crew members often surprise themselves how much they love working at McDonald’s and growing their career with one of the world’s largest and most recognizable companies,” said Leon. “Many people go on to lead departments, manage operations for franchise organizations, work for McDonald’s corporate locations around the globe or even become owner franchisees themselves.”

To learn more about the opportunities available on Aug. 30, visit SnagAJob.com and search McDonald’s opportunities near you.

To learn more about McDonald’s careers and benefits visit the McDonald’s Career Site from mcdonalds.com.

Salgado Joins Newspaper Staff In Sales Position

BY GARY REDFERN

The Holtville Tribune/Imperial Valley Weekly/Calexico Chronicle has expanded its ability to serve the community with the addition of sale executive Guillermo Salgado.

A native of El Centro and graduate of Central Union High School, Salgado has previously worked as an employment representative and marketing specialist for the California Employment Development Department office in El Centro and marketing and entertainment manager for Imperial Palms Resort in Holtville.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from San Diego State University, San Diego campus, in 2003 and a master’s degree in business administration/marketing from National University in 2006.

“I worked with a lot of local employers as part of my duties at EDD and that allowed me to learn marketing and get to know a lot of people in the local business community,” Salgado said.

Further recognition came during his tenure at Imperial Palms where he booked, marketed and managed major comedy shows.

“I brought in ‘Fluffy’ (Gabriel Iglesias), Felipe Esparza and Angela Johnson. The shows were very well attended. It allowed me to further establish myself in the local business community,” he said.

Salgado added he is excited to join the newspapers’ growing team. “It will allow me to take advantage of my local marketing and sales experience. I am always networking and this is a good position to make that pay off.” he said.

Tribune publisher Brenda Torres said Salgado is an asset to the goal of expanding readership and the advertising base.

“Mr. Salgado is well-known in the business community as someone who understands how to meet the needs of his clients. He is a great addition to our staff,” Torres said.

