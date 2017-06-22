Latest I-8 Construction Announced

Caltrans construction crews began major work last Wednesday on a new seven-mile segment of the Interstate 8 (I-8) Update Project in Imperial County from just west of Ogilby Road to west of State Route 186 (SR-186).

Eastbound and westbound I-8 through Segment 5 of the project will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Speed will be reduced in the work zone. Traffic flow is expected to slow and motorists are advised to allow additional travel time to reach their destinations.

The I-8 Update is a major pavement rehabilitation project consisting of five segments that will construct Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement (CRCP) for more than 48 miles on Interstate 8 in Imperial County. The work will result in a long-lasting superior roadway, capable of withstanding the heaviest traffic loads. Construction began in 2016 and will be completed by 2019. Two segments have been completed and the final segment will begin work in 2017.

On June 9, Caltrans crews reopened the 4th Avenue on- and off-ramps to eastbound Interstate 8 (I-8) in Winterhaven. The westbound I-8 on- and off-ramps to Algodones Road/State Route 186 (SR-186) remain closed due to ongoing construction. Signs will be in place to alert motorists to the ramp closures and alternate routes.

· Detour Westbound I-8 to Algodones Road/SR-186: Motorists will exit at Sidewinder Road, proceed south and access eastbound I-8 to Algodones Road/SR-186.

· Detour Algodones Road/SR-186 to Westbound I-8: Motorists will proceed to the eastbound I-8 onramp, drive on eastbound I-8 and exit at Winterhaven Drive, proceed north and access westbound I-8.

The I-8 Corridor is a major pavement rehabilitation project consisting of five segments that will construct Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement (CRCP) over 48 miles on Interstate 8 in the county. The work will result in a long-lasting superior roadway, capable of withstanding the heaviest traffic loads. Construction began in 2016 on three of the segments. The remaining two segments will begin work in 2017. Work will be completed by 2019.

