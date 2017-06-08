Calexico 10 Will Offer Summer Kids Film Series

Calexico 10, a Metropolitan Theater will be providing an affordable summer season activity featuring animated feature films for the whole entire family with admission cost of $2.00 per person. The first showing is scheduled for June 13.

The following is the schedule of films:

June 13–Kung Fu Panda 3

June 20–The Angry Birds Movie

June 27–Alvin and the Chipmunks Road Chip

July 4–The Lego Batman Movie

July 11–Sing

July 18–The Secret Life of Pets

July 25–Storks

August 1–Dr. Seuss’The Lorax

August 8–The Peanuts Movie

August 15–Trolls

The series will run from June 13 through August 15. Each showing will only be at 10 a.m

