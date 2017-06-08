Calexico 10 Will Offer Summer Kids Film Series

Calexico 10, a Metropolitan Theater will be providing an affordable summer season activity featuring animated feature films for the whole entire family with admission cost of $2.00 per person. The first showing is scheduled for June 13.
The following is the schedule of films:
June 13–Kung Fu Panda 3
June 20–The Angry Birds Movie
June 27–Alvin and the Chipmunks Road Chip
July 4–The Lego Batman Movie
July 11–Sing
July 18–The Secret Life of Pets
July 25–Storks
August 1–Dr. Seuss’The Lorax
August 8–The Peanuts Movie
August 15–Trolls
The series will run from June 13 through August 15. Each showing will only be at 10 a.m
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!