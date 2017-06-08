Aten In Imperial To Be Closed June 15 For Repairs

On Thursday, June 15 the City of Imperial and Union Pacific Railroad will be preforming maintenance repairs to the railroad track located on Aten Boulevard, east of SR 86, in Imperial, (East) Aten Boulevard is expected to be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until the project is completed. Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes to their destinations on that day.

Detours will be posted for east and west traffic. The maintenance and repairs has come about due to a loose rail in the immediate area. Union Pacific Railroad will make necessary repairs to the track. Once repairs are complete, a paving company associated with the railroad will make road improvements to the immediate are a for a smooth transition.

