Humane Society of Imperial County Needs Our Help

BY ALFREDO GUZMAN

The Humane Society of Imperial County experienced damage to the awning of their shelter headquarters; strong winds swept through the Imperial Valley this past weekend necessitating the repairs. A contractor estimated that the cost of repairing the damage to the shelter and bringing it up to code would be $15,000. Contact the Humane Society of Imperial County at (760) 352-1911 or visit their Facebook page @humanesociety.imperialcounty to donate.

After a picture of the damage to the shelter was posted online, an anonymous complaint to the city code enforcement department prompted an inspection.

The situation has become urgent. Monetary donations to the Humane Society of Imperial County would go toward repairing the damages to the shelter; which would allow for the continuation of the care for these orphaned pets.

The Humane Society of Imperial County has done untold good by being the last chance for adoption and care for orphaned pets in Imperial County.

Besides housing and caring for orphaned pets, the Humane Society of Imperial County also vaccinates, spays and neuters, microchips and provides medical care for the animals at their shelter. Please, if you can give, do so. The shelter is a non-profit organization completely dependent on donations. The orphaned animals at the shelter are depending on us.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

instagram

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

