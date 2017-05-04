Free Comic Book Day at Metahumans Collectibles in Calexico

BY ALFREDO GUZMAN

Free Comic Book Day is coming to the Imperial Valley! Visit Metahumans Collectibles May 6th, 3PM-8PM Saturday, (at the Calexico Price Center, the Entrance Facing Las Palmas) to get free comics!

Free Comic Book Day is exactly what it sounds like; free comic books! Children 12 and under receive a free comic book simply for attending, anyone 13 years and older receives a free comic with any purchase.

Additionally, Metahumans Collectibles is partnering with Imperial Valley Food Bank so that anyone who brings a non-perishable food item will also receive an extra free comic book! If that weren’t enough, there is going to be a raffle ticket given to everyone that attends and every hour free exclusive comic merchandise will be given away.

Local comic legend and Holtville native, Dave Garcia, an artist who worked on “Teenage Mutant Turtles” and “The Tick” will be at Metahumans Collectibles to sign. There will also be exclusive Free Comic Book Day Funko Pop figures of Iron Fist and an exclusive HeroClix Juggernaut figure.

Metahumans Collectibles is rated Kid Friendly and is recognized as a School and Library Partner by Comic Shop Locator. Metahumans Collectibles is also the only comic book store in the Imperial Valley that is Certified by Diamond Distributors; which allows them to participate in Free Comic Book Day as well as sell exclusive hard to find comic books and merchandise.

Top comic book companies DC, Marvel, Image, IDW, Darkhorse, Dynamite and Valiant sell their comics and exclusive merchandise solely through Diamond certified comic book retailers. So, if you’re looking for a hard to find collectible, there’s a good chance Metahumans Collectibles carries it or can order it for you.

“This is going to be a big day for comics in the Imperial Valley.” said Ruben Najera, co-owner of Metahumans Collectibles. “This is going to be the first time in like fifteen years since anyone in the Imperial Valley has hosted Free Comic Book Day.” he added. “I’ve made a connection with Valiant Comics’ XO Man of War artist Matt Kindt. I’m trying to get him to come in and sign eventually. We’re just getting started but everything is looking good.”

According to the official website, “Free Comic Book Day is an annual event founded on the belief that for every person out there, there’s a comic book that they’ll love. Every first Saturday in May, the industry comes together to give away free comics and encourage fans, both old and new, to flock to the best place in the comic book community: local comic shops. These are the hubs of our community, where fans can come together and discover new comics, make lifelong friends, and find a sense of commonality. Major publishers such as DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Dark Horse Comics, IDW Publishing, and Image Comics put out free comics for fans to enjoy at the more than 2,300 local comic shops participating in Free Comic Book Day.

There’s truly a book for everyone: from superheros, to popular film and television shows, to beloved video games, and all-ages stories. Popular series from past years have included Bob’s Burgers, Doctor Who, Assassin’s Creed, and SpongeBob.”

Sheyla Valencia co-owner of Metahumans said, “The goal of Free Comic Book Day is to get people into comics and into reading in general. Reading is so important. A giant book might not be their thing and comics could be a good way to get someone into reading.” Valencia added, “There are comics for everyone. It’s not just superhero comics. There are comics for kids and for women and in every genre. There’s something for everyone. We carry kid friendly comics in stock all the time. Avatar the Last Airbender, Nickelodeon books and kid friendly manga. We’re also working with a local educator at Kennedy Middle School, Hector Villanueva, to get kid friendly comics for their library. We’re a school and library partner and we encourage reading.”

Metahumans Collectibles is located at 121 Hacienda Dr.Calexico, CA, 92231. If you have any questions visit them on facebook ar call (949) 444-9955. Free Comic Book Day is one of the most amazing days to be a fan of comics and pop culture. It’s really incredible that the Imperial Valley gets to participate in this awesome event!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

instagram

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

