Car Show Highlights Brawley Cinco De Mayo Festivities

BY CHRIS FURGUSON

On the morning and afternoon of May 6, 2017, Brawley’s Hinojosa Park was the place to be for the annual Cinco De Mayo celebration hosted by the Hidalgo Society and the Del Valle Imperial car club.

Activities during the mid-day weekend event included a horseshoe tournament, a co-ed softball tournament, folklorico performances and the coronation of a new Cinco De Mayo queen and court.

The multi-club car show, featuring over 75 vehicles from several clubs in the county, included numerous cars, bicycles and motorcycles. Many of the vehicles also participated in a cruise around the city in the afternoon.

The show was held in honor of Albert Cajigas, a local car club enthusiast who passed away from an automobile accident in 2014.

Towards the end of the afternoon, as the wind was gusting past 40 miles per hour, the 2016 Cinco De Mayo court was also crowned, with the Queen title going to Kamrynn Banda and Allie Tapia named as the Jr. Queen.

While Cinco De Mayo has been celebrated in California since the 1860s, it is mostly ignored within Mexico outside of the state of Puebla. The popularity of Cinco De Mayo is believed to have come from the Chicano movement of the 1940s and spread to areas with large Mexican populations.

Cinco De Mayo has also been an important part of the history of the Hidalgo Society since their founding in the 1920s. The social club has consistently sponsored a Cinco De Mayo Queen and held a festival in honor of the day in the city.

