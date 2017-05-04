Brawley Clinicas Del Salud Hosts Dia De Los Niños

BY CHRIS FURGUSON

For several hundred families in Brawley, North Plaza Park was the place to be ion the morning of Saturday, April 29, 2017, for the returning “Dia de Los Ninos,” a youth-focused community health fair hosted by the Clinicas del Pueblo de Salud.

The morning affair drew more than 20 organizations providing information on available services for families and children in coordination with community groups and other volunteers.

The focus for the Clinicas this year was dental hygiene and health. A Clinicas-affiliated dentist spent part of his morning looking at the teeth of children while others gave information on the number of services available for tooth care.

The other focus for the Clinicas was on nutrition, another important aspect of child health.

In addition to the Clinicas, booths ranging from Covered California’s health insurance coverage, Pioneers Memorial Hospital, the Brawley LAMBS bookmobile and others were available for parents and children to peruse.

For the entertainment of families and children, a DJ played music while members of the Brawley and Westmorland Folklorico dance groups performed throughout the day. Additionally, a booth for face painting, an inflatable bounce castle, a hula-hoop station and several other games were available throughout the day.

Control of the event returned to the Clinicas after several years under the auspices of the Brawley Elementary School District.

“For the past few years, this was called the Spring Fling,” said Cecilia Ibarra, the director of events for the Clinicas. “We still worked with the School District in putting that together.”

More than 40 sponsors helped make the event possible.

According to Ibarra, this event is one of several that the Clinicas plans on running during this year. They organize health walks throughout the Valley and participate in other health and community fairs.

