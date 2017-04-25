MANA de Imperial Valley Announces Local Scholarships for High School and Imperial Valley College Students

Application Deadline Approaching

Scholarship amount is for up to $750.00. Application deadline is Friday April 28, 2017 .

El CENTRO, CA – MANA de Imperial Valley, a local chapter of a National Latina Organization, is offering competitive college and university scholarships to local Imperial Valley high school seniors and to two Imperial Valley College students. The application postmark deadline for the Imperial Valley Chapter College and University Scholarship is Friday, April 28, 2017 . Applications are available at local high school counseling offices or may be downloaded at – MANA de Imperial Valley, a local chapter of a National Latina Organization, is offering competitive college and university scholarships to local Imperial Valley high school seniors and to two Imperial Valley College students. The application postmark deadline for the Imperial Valley Chapter College and University Scholarship is. Applications are available at local high school counseling offices or may be downloaded at http://www.ivmana.org/ scholarships.html

Monica Lepe-Negrete, MANA de Imperial Valley President stated, “MANA de Imperial Valley is committed to supporting students in furthering their education and in recognizing outstanding students in our community. The annual Las Primeras Awards Gala and Scholarship Fundraiser has allowed MANA de Imperial Valley to raise the funds necessary to provide local scholarships to students who are pursuing higher education. We strongly encourage local students to apply for the scholarship.”

The 2017 MANA Scholarship is available to students who are committed to supporting the mission of MANA de Imperial Valley and who meet the following requirements: have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.75 on a 4.0 scale (or the equivalent); have plans to transfer to a four-year U.S. accredited institution or technical college during the 2017-2018 academic year; and have participated in community service and/or school activities.

The 2017 Elsa Downs Memorial Nursing Scholarship is available to a student who is committed to supporting the mission of MANA de Imperial Valley and meets the following requirements: have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.75 on a 4.0 scale (or the equivalent); have plans to continue preparing for a career in nursing; and who demonstrates community service/school activities’ involvement.

The IVC EOP Transfer Scholarship is available to a student who is committed to supporting the mission of MANA de Imperial Valley and who meets the following requirements: have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.75 on a 4.0 scale (or the equivalent); have plans to transfer to a four-year U.S. accredited institution or technical college during the 2017-2018 academic year; and demonstrates community service/school activities’ involvement.

empowers Latinas through leadership development, community service and advocacy. For additional information regarding the MANA de Imperial Valley Chapter College and University Scholarship please contact Monica Labrada, Scholarship Coordinator at (760) 791-7896 or at lilialabrada@gmail.com MANA, a National Latina Organization,

