IVC Lowe Gallery Art Show Features Holtville Artist Couple

BY CHRIS FURGUSON

An exhibition entitled “Fresh Vision: Locality and Juncture,” took place at Imperial Valley College’s Juanita Lowe Art Gallery on the afternoon of April 5, 2017. Artists from Los Angeles, San Diego and Holtville contributed to the show.

Holtville artists Alfredo Guzman and Minerva Torres-Guzman joined San Diego artist Michael Ruiz and Los Angeles artist Israel Campos during the show.

Michael Ruiz, an artist from San Diego, brought a series of prints of landmarks around the San Ysidro/Tijuana border to the April show. Ruiz’s display consisted of several large photograph prints with certain parts erased by hand.

“I add by subtracting,” said Ruiz. “Hopefully, people will look at my work, add the details themselves, and come away with something.”

Ruiz, who refuses to call himself a “photographer” for artistic reasons, is a resident of San Diego who has family in Imperial County. Ruiz said that frequent trips between the two areas inspired his display at the show.

“There are many similarities between San Ysidro and Calexico,” added Ruiz.

Alfredo Guzman is an art teacher at Holtville High School and, according to his biography, is obsessed with birds. Alfredo’s contribution to the show was a series of boxes that contained small fake birds as a common theme.

“Birds are cool,” said Alfredo. Alfredo, a graduate of Otis College of Art and Design with a BFA in Painting, is married to Minerva and the pair have a child, Greco and are expecting another in the summer.

Minerva had two sets of paintings on display, one based on the Mexican “Loteria” game and the other depicting popular Mexican characters and people with overemphasized cheeks.

Torres-Guzman’s bio also mentions her love for popular culture, along

with “blending the ideas and memories that growing up on both sides of the border bestowed.” Minerva, a graduate of Holtville High School, also graduated from Otis College of Art and Design in 2007.

Campos contributed a trio of stylized portraits, including a picture of Mexican lucha libre star “El Santo.” Campos did not attend Thursday’s event.

Carol Hegarty, the head of the college’s Art Department, said that they try to hold at least three art shows a semester, with the last one for students. This year’s student show will take place from May 3 until May 29.

The gallery is currently looking for artwork for the upcoming Fall 2017 and Spring 2018 semesters. The submission deadline is April 29 and details may be found on their website, http://www.imperial.edu/about/art-gallery/submit-your-artwork.

The Lowe Gallery was built in 2011, six years after a summer electrical fire destroyed the original “Train Station Pavilion,” a relocated Holtville train stop. The gallery is named after Juanita Salazar Lowe, the campus’s first Art instructor.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

instagram

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

