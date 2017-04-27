Desert Golf Association Tours Baja California Courses

Members of the Desert Golf Association recently traveled to three golf courses in Baja California for their annual tour of the area. The courses included Real Del Mar in Rosarito along with Baja Country Club and the Baja Mar clubs in Ensenada. Members on the tour included: Ray Soto, Herbert Bumgart, Don Stewart, Mike McKinley, Sammy Pacheco, John Caughey, Tim Walters, Jesse Obeso, Richard Cabanilla, Jerry Santillan, Chuck Jernigan, David Prince, Fritz Iverson, Dale Johnson, Javier Soto, Orlando Johnson, David Villa.

Photos courtesy of Sammy Pacheco.

