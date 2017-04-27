Calexico Board Approves Use Of Measure V Funds For HS Modernization

BY MARIO CONDE

The Calexico School Board met in special session this week where they discussed Measure “V” and came to the consensus that the modernization of Calexico High School will be the priority.

The special meeting held on Monday, April 24, the Calexico Board of Trustees heard a presentation by the bond consultants regarding the financing of the measure. It was agreed by the board that the priority right now is to modernize Calexico High School with money the district is eligible for.

Measure “V” is the local bond measure to support the upgrade, update, and modernization of current CUSD facilities. The Bond program that spans over 10-12 years with the first phase focus on Calexico High School needs. The bond, according to district, will be used to build capacity at Calexico High School, second phase to address the Junior High School needs and finally to work on the Elementary Schools. The plan is to take away the trailers at Calexico High School and replace it with classrooms so they can move the 9th graders to the main campus. The current site of the 9th grade academy will be used to house the Enrique Camarena Junior High School.

The District’s capacity to sell bonds at this time is approximately $23 million and will be repaid by the district over a 25-30 year period through property taxes from all eligible properties within the district’s boundaries. This new bond will be a new property tax in addition to Measure “J” bond that was approved in 2004, however, some funds where misspent and that led to a forensic audit that recommended stronger internal controls but found no evidence of fraud. Recently, an oversight board was created for Measure “J” to oversee the expenditures.

Representatives for Caldwell Flores Winters told the board of trustees that new construction eligibility is determined by student enrollment and the exiting District wide classroom capacity to house current and future students.

“Historical and projected enrollment is utilized to estimate the gap between the number of future students and the current ability to house those students. Eligibility translates directly into per pupil grants which are set yearly by the State.” CFW consultant Greg Norman told the board.

All district sites are estimated to be eligible for $23.2 million in State new construction grants and may be eligible for an additional site service allowance $3.4 million for a combined total of $26.7 million. Of the $23.2 million of State new construction grants the District’s largest State grant eligibility is least Calexico High School in the amount of approximately $16.8 million.

Measure “V” Oversight Committee member Norma Aguilar told the board that the oversight board drafted a resolution asking the board to use the funds for Calexico High School since its much needed modernization.

“Residents voted Measure J in the past with the promise that it will improve the high school.” Aguilar told the board. “This is an opportunity to deliver what was promised to residents long ago.”

Trustee Michael Castillo thanked the oversight board for drafting the resolution and supporting the modernization of CHS.

“Every student in the district will be going to the High School at one point and we should focus on remodeling the school when our students arrive there,” Castillo said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

instagram

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

