Calexico Becomes a City

BY CAROL HANN

In 1908, the community of Calexico had a population of 500 residents, and in February of that year, fifty-four men submitted a petition to the Imperial County Board of Supervisors to hold an election to have Calexico become a city.

The election was held April 8, 1908, and the result was in favor of Calexico becoming a city. The first governing body of the city was called the Board of Trustees.

On April 28, 1908, the first regular meeting of the Calexico Board of City Trustees met in the office of the Calexico Chronicle.

The first members of the city council were John Morrison, Adolphus Shenk, Dr. William Heffernan, George McCollum, Frank Thing, and Otis Tout. All members of the new board attended the first meeting.

The duration of long and short terms was done by drawing lots. The two-year terms went to Shenk, Morrison, and Heffernan.

Morrison was declared president of the board and is considered the first mayor of the newly created city of Calexico by a 4 to 1 ballot.

Otis Tout was elected clerk and recorder of the council, Shenk presented a motion to appoint John Eshelman as city attorney. The motion passed.

John Morrison moved from Imperial to Calexico in 1905, where he accepted a position in the new First State Bank.

Adolphus Shenk was a businessman and Calexico’s second postmaster.

Dr. William Heffernan was a physician and friend of Charles Rockwood. He was among the first settlers in Calexico and operated a general store. He provided money to the California Development Company’s project in bringing water to the Imperial Valley.

George McCollum opened a hardware and furniture store.

Frank Thing and his two brothers ran cattle in the Imperial Valley in the 1890s. Later they opened a general store and a meat market in Calexico.

Otis Tout came to the Imperial Valley in 1907 and in April of that year began working for the Calexico Chronicle. He later became its owner.

As recorded by Clerk Otis Tout, the first meeting of the Calexico Board of City Trustees included the first reading of Calexico’s first seven ordinances:

1. To prohibit the sale of liquor in Calexico.

2. To prohibit persons of corporations from placing guy wires in a position dangerous to the public.

3. Fixing the time and place of meeting of the Board.

4. For police supervision relating to public disturbances, etc.

5. Fixing the official bonds of the officers of the town of Calexico.

6. To provide for the licensing of certain businesses.

7. Prohibiting gambling of various kinds within the City limits.

