Brawley Little League Hosts Annual BBQ Fundraiser

BY CHRIS FURGUSON

While fundraisers in Brawley are a common occurrence, with one happening almost every other weekend around the city, one of the biggest of the year is the one hosted by the Brawley Little League program. This year’s BBQ took place at the Brawley Lions Center on the afternoon Sunday, April 23, 2017.

This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, said one volunteer at the dinner. “We’re going to sell until we run out.”

Each plate of barbecue beef and other fixings could be purchased in advance by one of the dozens of Little League players selling tickets throughout the city. While many chose to pick up their plates and take them home, tables were available if patrons wanted to eat on site.

“We come every year, whether or not we have a kid or know someone with a kid in the program” said Mary R., a retiree living in the city with her husband, Jack. This year, the pair have three grandchildren participating at the various levels.

Proceeds from the fundraiser go towards paying for uniforms and equipment for the program, along with any associated fees that go with child participation. Every year, each child is given a book of tickets from their coaches and sent out to sell to their neighbors and relatives. Each child was also asked to bring a 12-pack of sodas to the BBQ this year instead of desserts.

Brawley’s Little League program is unique in that they operate with the help of the Brawley Parks and Recreation department, but are organized separately from the city’s other youth programs. Every year, more than 500 youngsters play baseball for Little League in Brawley.

Brawley’s Little League organization also helped construct Volunteer Park, the city’s youth baseball fields located north of Warne Field.

Another youth baseball organization, The Baseball Legends, also runs tournaments and other events for area children. The group, run by former Calipatria resident and retired professional baseball player Cecil Fielder, will be hosting a tournament on Cinco De Mayo weekend at the Volunteer Park.

While football is king in Brawley, baseball has a firm place in the hearts of the city. More than twenty professional baseball players, including World Series Champions Sid Monge, Rudy Seanez, and current Los Angeles Dodger Sergio Romo, have come from the city throughout the decades.

Additionally, Mexico’s winter baseball season, which includes a team based in Mexicali, provides additional opportunities for Brawley players to play upper league baseball.

Brawley’s ties to baseball also extend beyond the field. In 1995, a professional team based in Brawley, the Imperial Valley Brahmas, played several games in the A-level independent Golden State League at the city’s Ed Wiest Field.

