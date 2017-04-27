Bike Safety Clinic This Weekend In El Centro

The California Highway Patrol, El Centro Police Department, Imperial County Office of Education Early Care & Education Program, Safe Routes to School Program, and Imperial County Public Health Department will join efforts on Saturday, April 29th to provide bike safety information to local families during the Bike Safety Clinic at Stark Field in El Centro. The event is scheduled to start at 10:00 am and will have information available on bike safety, proper helmet use and fitting, turn signals, and bike safety laws.

Yoli Viviana Sanchez, Safe Routes to School Program Coordinator stated, “the purpose of the Bike Safety Clinic is to teach children and community residents about bike and pedestrian safety. It is also an opportunity to encourage daily physical activity and raise awareness about the potential health benefits of biking, which includes healthier weight and blood pressure, reduction in the risk of diabetes, and improved bone muscle and joint health.” The El Centro Police Department will be registering bikes at no cost and CHP staff will be providing bicycle safety law tips and education. Imperial County Office of Education Early Care & Education Program staff will provide no cost helmets to the first twenty-five participants. Residents will have the opportunity to enter a drawing to win a child’s bike.

According to Javier Amezcua, Public Information Officer for the California Highway Patrol, the following are the poor riding habits that result in injury or death:

• Entering a street from a sidewalk or driveway without checking for traffic

• Failing to stop at controlled intersections (stop signs or traffic lights)

• Suddenly swerving into traffic or not looking before moving laterally.

For more information about the Bike Safety Clinic and Safe Routes to School Program contact Yoli Viviana Sanchez, at (442) 265-1408 or yolivivianasanchez@co.imperial.ca.us

