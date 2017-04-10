Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia Seeks to Improve Education for Children with Special Needs

(SACRAMENTO, CA)— Yesterday, Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) presented an Individualized Education Program (IEP) bill before the Assembly Education Committee. AB 1264, Parent Involvement and Transparency Act, seeks to improve the educational tract for children with special needs by allowing parents/guardians the opportunity to review documents pertaining to their child prior to their scheduled IEP meeting.

“The IEP is a daunting and intimidating experience. As a parent, I rely heavily on our school district and educators to prepare the right plan for my child,” testified Thomas Lister-Looker, President of the Coachella Valley Autism Society and parent of two children with special needs. “This greater transparency will contribute to a more successful IEP process; where everyone can come to the table informed and prepared to decide what’s best for their children.”

Most parents/guardians are not able to review their child’s IEP related documents until minutes before they are asked to sign and verify the contract, unaware of their right to review documents relevant to the proposed plan in advance.

This measure will require school districts to notify parents/guardians of that service and if requested provide those reports five days prior to the scheduled meeting.

“The objective is to increase transparency and opportunities to engage parents to take a more active role in their child’s education plan,” professed Assemblymember Garcia. “Each IEP child is unique and deserves their best chance to succeed. This bill seeks to enhance the educational experience for our students with special needs by granting parents access to information to ensure they make the best choice for their child.”

AB 1264 passed the Assembly Education Committee with overwhelming support and will now make its way to Appropriations.

The Coachella Valley Autism Society has sponsored this legislation. This organization supports and advocates for families of individuals with autism in the Coachella Valley and surrounding desert areas.

