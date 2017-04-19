Imperial County Assessor Reminds Business and Personal Property Owners that their Annual Property Statements are Due Soon

The Imperial County Assessor, Robert Menvielle, wishes to inform business and personal property owners that the last day to file their annual property statement without a 10% penalty is Monday, May 8, 2017. All filings received and/or postmarked after May 8, 2017 will be subject to a 10% late filing penalty.

Ownership and taxability of all personal property is determined each year as of January 1. Owners of businesses, financial institutions, multi-residential apartment properties, general aircraft or individuals who acquired a vessel in 2016 are required to file a 2017 property statement.

The Assessor’s office is offering local business and property owners several options for completing their annual property statement in 2017. Property Statements can be filed using the traditional paper form that was mailed in March. Fillable PDF forms are available on-line at www.co.imperial.ca.us/Assessor. Once the PDF form is completed it can be printed and mailed or delivered to the Assessor’s Office. New this year is an electronic filing or e-file option for agricultural business statement filers. Invitation letters were mailed in March to over 300 farming businesses that file Form 571-F. The Assessor is also offering a pilot program to test e-file for retail, wholesale, service, professional, financial and multi-residential businesses that annually file Form 571-L, 571-LA or 571-R. Business owners who are interested in participating in the e-file pilot program can e-mail a request to BusinessProperty@co.imperial.ca.us.

Electronic filing offers a number of advantages for taxpayers including the direct transmittal of data to the Assessor, an electronic receipt with a date and time stamp and after the initial first year set up, the e-form will automatically populate in subsequent years and only require that the business list changes made in the current year.

For questions related to your property statement or for assistance with electronic filing, please contact the Assessor’s office at (442) 265-8805 or BusinessProperty@co.imperial.ca.us.

