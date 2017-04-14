Amigos De Alejandro Foundation Races For A Cause

BY MARIO CONDE

The Amigos de Alejandro Foundation held its annual Alex 5K “Run for Hope” to benefit children diagnosed with cancer.

The annual race was held Saturday, April 8, at Calexico High School Ward Field, where several residents participated in the five mile run early Saturday morning. A morning with great weather in Calexico made it the perfect day to enjoy a run or a mile walk and compete for a good cause.

Amigos de Alejandro serves families of children diagnosed with cancer, leukemia or blood related disorders by offering emotional support, factual information, food vouchers, and transportation to hospitals outside Imperial County to receive chemotherapy or other procedures related to their diagnosis.

“Our goal is to help families in these very difficult time,” said Elva Quezada, President and founder of Amigos de Alejandro Foundation. “There are families we have helped several times and we have supported them by providing them gas cards, gift cards and other materials when they have to take their children to San Diego to the doctor. We also help them to pay their utility bills and funeral services.”

Amigos de Alejandro Foundation started in honor of Quezada’s son who died of cancer in 2006 at the age of two years. The family decided to start this foundation to support families that have financial hardships dealing with cancer treatment for their children. Aside from this race, Amigos de Alejandro hosts the Gold Ribbon Dinner Dance in the month of September, to commemorate Childhood Awareness month.

According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, in the U.S., 15,780 children under the age of 21 are diagnosed with Cancer every year; approximately ¼ of them will not survive the disease.

“Our son died at two years old, as he was called back home to the Lord, but gave us the mission to support families that are in need, just as we were helped when our son was in treatment in San Diego,” she said. Among the immediate projects Amigos de Alejandro has is to support the Emilio Nares Transport and keep helping families financially and emotionally.

“I’m very thankful with the community for its support and we hope we can continue working together in the future,” Quezada said.

The winner of the Alex 5K Run was Marcos Anaya of Mexicali who won first place. Anaya has competed in several other races in Mexicali and decided to participate in this event.

“Coming to another country motivates you to give your best and participating in an event that is such a good cause makes it even more special,” Anaya stated.

The 5K Run for Hope Race has grown in participation during the last few years. The first year had 80 participants and last year they over 200 participants. Participants also had the opportunity to walk the half-mile or a mile walk in different categories.

