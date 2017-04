15th Annual PMHD Norm Lassey Golf Tournament

On the weekend of April 22, 2017, Pioneers Memorial Healthcare Foundation hosted their annual Normal Lassey Golf Tournament at the Del Rio Country Club in Brawley. The annual event was named after it’s founder, Norman Lassey, who began the tournament as a fundraiser for the hospital’s efforts. Lassey, a generous contributor to the hospital, passed away last January. Photos Courtesy Of The PMHD Foundation.

