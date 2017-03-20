California Department of Education Releases New Groundbreaking Accountability System that Goes Beyond Test Scores: The California School Dashboard

Imperial County, CA – Parents and educators will soon have a new opportunity to learn about the performance of local schools and districts with a new system that goes far beyond what was previously available. The California School Dashboard ( www.caschooldashboard.org ) is a new website that uses multiple indicators to give a more complete picture of how schools are serving our diverse student population.

“The changes to our new accountability system are taking us in the right direction,” said Dr. Todd Finnell, Imperial County Superintendent of Schools. “The focus on equity and access for all students across multiple measures, while supporting local decision-making, will prove much more effective in improving our schools and helping our students find success.”