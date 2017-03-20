City of El Centro César Chávez Day Celebration
El Centro, CA. – March 15, 2017 – The City of El Centro would like to invite you to attend a celebration in honor of César Chávez Day. The event will take place on Friday, March 31, 2017 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at the Old Post Office Pavilion Cultural Center located at 230 S. Fifth Street in El Centro. The event will consist of Domingo Ulloa art exhibit, dance and music performances, and guest speakers. For more information call760-337-4555 or log onto www.cityofelcentro.org
