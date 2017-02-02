The Woman’s Improvement Club of Calexico Unveil Remodeled Kitchen

By Sabrina Alvarado

The Woman’s Improvement Club of Calexico hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony this past Friday, January 27th.

The ceremony was in honor of displaying the new and improved kitchen, which had recently gone under serious renovation.

Members of the club gathered with joy as the ribbon pieces fell to their sparkling, new kitchen floor. The once ragged room they called a kitchen was now only a memory of pictures shown on a board as a “before and after.”

The building was built in 1908, and the kitchen had never been renovated before. The last renovations were fifteen years ago, and it was to remodel the bathrooms and build a handicap ramp outside.

All the hard work took a month to complete. However, the renovations were only supposed to take a week. As a result of that, it was found that the building was rotting from the inside.

The remodeling was done thanks to the help of supervisor John Renison, from the

Imperial County Board of Supervisors, who gave the club $5,000. The women also had several fundraiser’s such as the fashion show in support of Breast Cancer awareness month, and raffles.

President of the club, Rosalind Guerrero speaks proud of her kitchen as being a member for sixteen years and finally seeing improvement. She also gives out a special thanks to Lowe’s for providing discounts on behalf of equipment and supplies.

Guerrero also encourages any female, of all ages, to be a part of the club. They host fundraisers to provide scholarships for high school students, and provide service to the community.

