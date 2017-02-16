Mexican Consulate Announces Art Workshops For El Centro

By Mario Conde

The Mexican Consulate announced artistic workshop programs that will begin at the House of Cultural Arts in El Centro.

In a press conference held Thursday, February 9, General Consul of Mexico in Calexico, Carlos Flores Vizcarra, City of El Centro Mayor Alex Cardenas, and Councilman Efrain Silva announced that the House of Cultural Arts will begin as series of workshops that include painting, photography, Polynesian dance, guitar, and choir.

Mexican Consul Carlos Flores Vizcarra said that there can be no economic advancement in society if there is not a cultural purpose and was a great opportunity to combine talents from both sides of the border.

“We are a community that can benefit a lot from the talent that exists in Mexicali and also locally. The people that cross the border on a daily basis not only contribute in the economic side but also in culture and that makes me proud of our border community,” Consul Flores Vizcarra.

El Centro Mayor Alex Cardenas said that the city is very fortunate to preserve and promote culture and that the city has provided the Old Post Office as a venue for artist is a significant event.

“There is a lot of excitement because there is so much talent in Imperial Valley and Mexicali and what a great opportunity to showcase that talent and this is what our community has been asking for,” Mayor Cardenas said.

The center will be directed by local artist and Imperial Valley Artist Collective President, Kimberly Alfaro Massey. Alfaro Massey mentioned that there has been a lot of interest in these workshops and how to get involved.

“We have quality teachers that will help students grow in the arts and achieve their goals.” Alfaro Massey mentioned.

The City of El Centro has been working to have a closer relationship with the government of Mexico since last year. In 2015, the City of El Centro and Mexicali signed a sister city agreement where both cities committed themselves to have a long lasting relationship between both cites. This past November, the Mexican Consulate joined the City of El Centro for a ribbon cutting ceremony and a Memorandum of Understanding signing, establishing the Old Post Office Pavilion as the House of Cultural Arts.

The Old Post Office Cultural Center has a main objective to increase the populations opportunities to have access the perceptions and expressions form different activities, and to help its development and diffusion that will include conferences, literary gatherings, music, theater, and film; as well as it is oriented to programming, promotion and presenting artistic and cultural event, and to search the approach of the different artistic groups that belong to the public or private sector as well as independent ones in the Imperial Valley.

For more information on the workshops and enrollment please call (760) 357-3863 Ext. 126 or e-mail imecal@sre.gob.mx