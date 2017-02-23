Imperial Teen Named 2017 “Youth In Action” Award Winner By National 4-H

National 4-H Council announced that Bryanne Sanchez, 18, of Imperial, Calif., was selected as winner of the 2017 4-H Youth In Action Award for Healthy Living. Sanchez will be recognized nationally for the true leadership she has demonstrated as an advocate for healthy lifestyles in her community and across the state.

In an effort to address the 62 percent obesity rate in her county, Sanchez annually hosts the Imperial County 4-H Color Me Green run. The race, which also includes a local business health fair, gave away more than 90 boxes of fresh produce to runners and their families in 2017.

As a California 4-H State Ambassador, Sanchez organized a “Text Talk Act” campaign to bring awareness to mental health issues. She also organized the educational component of the California State Leadership Conference’s All 4-Health Fair, working with organizations to present about various healthy living topics.

“I believe I am a 4-H true leader because I am empowering youth throughout California to make healthy lifestyle decisions,” Sanchez said. “It started with recognizing the need in my own county – a drastic 62 percent obesity rate – and developing ways to combat the problem. I recognized that I have the power to enact change by educating others, and I plan to do so for the rest of my life. I want everyone to realize there is no better time than now to start living healthy.”

Sanchez will receive a $5,000 scholarship for higher education and will serve as spokesperson for 4-H Healthy Living programming. She will be officially recognized as the 2017 4-H Youth in Action Pillar Winner for Healthy Living, sponsored by Molina Healthcare, at the National 4-H Council Legacy Awards in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.