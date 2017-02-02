Do Imperial Transit Bus Riders Read Newspapers?

By Chris Furguson

(This is a continuation of a series on the passengers and people who ride the county’s Imperial Valley Transit public transportation system. The Weekly-Chronicle was asked by a subscriber to find out what the reading habits are of those who take public transportation in Imperial County.)

“I try to read at least one newspaper a week,” said Ross B., a Brawley resident employed at an El Centro restaurant who rides the Imperial Valley Transit every morning to get to work. “But, more often than not, I’m just too tired or I don’t have time to read anything between going and coming from work.”

“Man, I don’t have time to care about anyone or anything else,” said another passenger who goes by the name of “Jo-Jo.” “I’m just trying to get by and stay out of trouble,” Jo-Jo added as he headed to his court-ordered medical treatment near one of the major stops on Imperial Valley Transit’s cross-county routes.

On the other hand Ellie C., a student at Imperial Valley College, says she tries to keep up with news over the internet, but studying and paying her bills takes precedence. In addition to her time as a full time student, Ellie also works part time at a clothing store at the Imperial Valley Mall to help pay her expenses.

“I don’t believe I’m alone in thinking this,” said Ellie, who is hoping to transfer to SDSU in a few years, “but since we can get everything we want to know on our phones as soon as it happens, reading papers just seems like a luxury.”

Another issue with passengers reading English-language newspapers is the low reading literacy rates within Imperial County. According to 2010 estimates listed on the Imperial County Free Library website, around 41% of those living in Imperial County do not have basic English prose literacy skills, including those who can’t be tested because of language barriers.

While efforts to increase English proficiency and literacy in Imperial County is ongoing, those who ride the buses are often stuck being unable to attend those classes or use those services due to inconvenience and a lack of classes when they are available to attend.

Gustavo G., a senior citizen living in Imperial, reads a Spanish language newspaper every chance he gets. For Garcia, when the buses aren’t as full as they can sometimes get, stretching his arms out and reading what is going on around him gives him a chance to enjoy his day.

Through a translator, Gustavo explained “I don’t like using my phone to read, so I read from the paper.” Garcia also understands that technology is passing him by, something he’s fine with. “I see these kids reading their news over the phone and it just makes me laugh how far we’ve gone.”

People who ride the Imperial Valley Transit buses, much like those who ride public transportation throughout California, have an unfortunate stigma attached to them. Many automobile drivers, including some otherwise well-educated folk, make the assumption that if you’re too poor to afford a car and need to ride the bus to get to where you need to be, then you can’t be educated.

There are a significant number of Imperial Valley Transit passengers who fit this stereotype, of someone who is just trying to live day-to-day and not concerned with what is going on around them.

Still, every person is different and everyone who rides the buses has his or her own tale to tell.

