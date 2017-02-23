Demolition Derby, Motorbike Stunts And Auto Racing At Fair & Fiesta

The unique combination of crunching metal and high flying acrobatics will hit the California Mid-Winter Fair on Wednesday, March 8th with a Demolition Derby and Flying Motocross. The excitement begins in front of the grandstand at 7pm and admission is free!

It will be time to destroy cars as the Imperial Motorsport Promotions brings back the time honored tradition of destruction derbies and County Fairs. There will be $1000 await the last vehicle moving as drivers crash and bang there way in front of the Fair grandstands. It’s survival of the fittest at it’s best!

In addition to the Demolition Derby, fairgoers can enjoy the thrills provided by the Brigade FMX. The Brigade is a rider formed company with the objective of bringing the exciting spectacle of freestyle motocross, freestyle quads, and street bike stunts to amaze and thrill audiences with some of the most talented riders in the world!

You won’t want to miss this exciting, action filled night of thrills and spills, Wednesday, March 8th at 7pm. Don’t miss it!

For more information, call race organizers Joseph Dhalliwal 760-960-2983 or Geoff Dale 760-791-4314.

* * * * *

A new tradition is gearing up to storm around the Imperial Fairgrounds Raceway as the California Lightning Sprints, Dwarf Cars, and URA Vintage Racers invade the California Midwinter Fair on March 11-12.

You read it right, two days of racing on the second weekend of the California Mid-Winter Fair as the Lightning Sprints and Dwarf Cars compete on the super fast ¼ dirt oval at the Fair. On Saturday, March 11th, the racing will get underway at 5pm with Sunday afternoon’s racing beginning at 2pm.

It marks the 4th consecutive appearance at Imperial for CLS and Dwarf Cars while the Vintage race cars return to the Fair for the first time in 2 years. With a record purse dangling in front of CLS drivers, a record number of entrants is expected.

It will be the historic first race that the CLS will compete under the banner of the United States Auto Club, an organization that has sanctioned races since 1956. The agreement to join forces with USAC ought to bring together lightning sprint racers under a more unified set of rules and procedures. The CLS will be unique within USAC as they will bring wings to a traditional non-wing club.

The California Lightning Sprints (CLS) are a Southern California based 1200cc Mini-Sprint club. The group recently announced a 19-race schedule that begins at Imperial and hits similar venues at Bakersfield, Chico and Placerville before winding up the season in Ventura. With speeds in excess of 100 mph, the cars of the CLS may be small in size, but they are big on excitement!

Alex Grigoreas earned his first Imperial victory with a win at last year’s Fair following a thrilling early race duel with Bobby Michnowicz, who was looking for his third straight Fair triumph. Grigoreas fought off the advances of Michnowicz and earned the win over James Heling and Darren Hillberg. Michnowicz would later notch his 4th CLS points Championship in the last 5 seasons. These drivers are expected to see action at the Fair along with 2016 Rookie of the Year Cody Nigh and teenager Aiden Lange who pleased the crowd by outqualifying a veteran field that year at Imperial.

Dwarf cars are a throwback to the Jalopy races that ran at the Fairgrounds in the 1950’s, only smaller. They use bodies of vintage coupes, sedans or pickup trucks fashioned similar to cars built from 1928 to 1948 and use motorcycle engines with a maximum displacement of 1250 cubic centimeters.

The United Racing Association Vintage Sprints and Midgets will also make an appearance at the Fair. Many drivers of yesteryear will have their cars out to let spectators see was racing was like decades ago.

It promises to be an action-packed weekend March 11-12. Don’t miss it.