Cardenas Market Coming To Calexico, According To Building Manager

By Mario Conde

A rumor has been going around for months was finally confirmed at the last Calexico City Council meeting. Cardenas Market will be opening a location in Calexico.

During a presentation by Building Manager Ralph Morales at the February 1st Council meeting, Morales spoke about upcoming projects and confirmed that work is underway at the old K-Mart building where Cardenas Market will be located.

Construction workers are tearing up the frontage and will later build a new facade with the Cardenas logo.

The opening of a Cardenas Market in Calexico has been rumored for about a year but nothing was confirmed up until last week. Calexico Mayor Armando “Mandy” Real lauded the coming of Cardenas to Calexico and said it will be a positive addition to the city.

“We’ve been hearing it for the last year that Cardenas would open but finally its here,” Mayor Real said. “We are told that that Cardenas will bring eighty full-time jobs which is something really good for the City of Calexico.”

The first Cardenas Market opened in Ontario in 1981. The company later expanded in the 1990s after having success with their sixth store in Pomona. Late last year Cardenas Market was sold to KKR, a New York City-based global investment firm, in an attempt to expand their reach in the grocery industry and into communities not presently served by Cardenas. The grocery retailer has 32 stores operating throughout Southern California and the Las Vegas area and currently employs about 3,000 people.

Construction is expected to last another five months but no opening date has been announced yet.