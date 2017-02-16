Calexico Native Honored For His Longtime Community Service

By Mario Conde

State Senator Ben Hueso recognized former Councilman John Moreno for his work in public service at a special ceremony held last week.

In a short ceremony held Friday morning, February 10, at the Calexico Chamber of Commerce office, former Councilman John Moreno was joined by his family and friends as he was presented with a joint senate/assembly proclamation. Senator Hueso highlighted as part of his work to facilitate earthquake recovery with the rebuilding of the Hotel De Anza Senior Apartments and the city water plant, prompted the sale and use of safe and sane fireworks back in the city, and pushed for street improvements, such as Emerson Avenue and other areas through Measure D monies.

“I found out that Mr. Moreno was no longer in the city council and we wanted to recognize his eight years of public service and his to Calexico has gone beyond the city’s boundaries,” Senator Hueso said. “Leadership is tough, local government is very difficult, but looking back at your past contributions you’ve done some amazing things for Calexico.”

John Moreno spoke about his years being involved in political campaigns and other activities that eventually lead him to City Council.

“Hard work is part of the character of a man and I learn from by parent’s example. Not only do we take pride as Calexicans but Bulldogs at heart and we have that Bulldog determination to make this community better and I hope that in the future our nieces and nephews continue that tradition of serving Calexico,” Moreno said.

Moreno mentioned that he would like to continue in public service and is planning on running for County Supervisor District 1 in six years.

“I thought about it and based on my experience on city government I would like to take things to the next level and serve on the county board of supervisors,” Moreno announced.